Fraudsters cheat women job-seekers offering Staff Nurse, ANM posts in Sangareddy

The two accused women had created fake appointment orders firing the signatures of the official and presented them to victims showing two persons as district-level officers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 01:25 PM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a couple of fraudsters have cheated several women by promising to get them placed as staff nurses, ANMs, clerks, data entry operators, attenders, and other posts in government hospitals across the district. Shockingly, the two accused women had created fake appointment orders firing the signatures of the official and presented them to victims showing two persons as district-level officers. When the job-seekers insisted on getting them presented either from

DMHO or the Collector, the accused reportedly said the officials were busy with other activities. Carrying the appointment letters, three women had reached the government hospital to join in service recently

when they found them as fake as the hospital carried no such recruitments. They have immediately approached the one-town police located exactly opposite to the hospital. Identifying the accused as Zaheerabad-based Asha worker Mariyamma and Anuradha, working as house-keeper in the urban health centre, Khairthabad, the police have registered a case and launched the investigation. Three victims Madhavi,

Lakshmi and Suvarna had approached the police on Thursday. The trio reportedly paid Rs 2.50

lakhs each to Mariyamma. Meanwhile, the police have found that Mariyamma and Anuradha had cheated on at least 20 women. A detailed investigation is being carried out by the police to find out the number of victims. One-town Inspector Bhaskar said that they were working to find out who supported Mariyamma and Anurdha in the entire activity. The accused reportedly told the job seekers the recruitment is being carried out under the nation’s rural health mission. Meanwhile, the superintendent of the government hospital Sangareddy, Anil Kumar called upon the job seekers not to fall prey to fraudsters because the recruitments will be taken up after obtaining permissions from the Collector. He said they will initiate stern action against if any employees of the hospital involved in cheating the job-seeker.

Kumar urged the police to carry out a transparent investigation to do justice to the victims.