Sangareddy Cops raid food courts, shops selling liquor, cigarettes near Gitam University

Sangareddy Task Force Police seized liquor and banned tobacco products and cigarettes from these shops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 09:45 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Task Force Police have raided several food courts, belt shops and general stores located close to Gitam University Hyderabad located at Rudraram in Patancheru on Wednesday. They seized liquor and banned tobacco products and cigarettes from these shops.

The police also took seven persons, who were running these shops, into custody for further inquiry. Since the students of GITAM University were frequently visiting these food courts and shops, liquor and cigarettes were being sold. In a statement, SP Chennuri Rupesh called upon the youth to stay away from such habits. Rupesh also asked parents to keep a watch on their wards to ensure they were going in the right direction.

