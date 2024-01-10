Sand mafia will not be spared, Konda Surekha warns

The Minister assured that people involved in the attack would not be spared and that stringent action would be initiated against them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha strongly condemned the attack on forest officials who went to stop the people involved in illegally sand transportation from the forest area of Yellandu Forest Division range of Bhadradri – Kothagudem district.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Minister assured that people involved in the attack would not be spared and that stringent action would be initiated against them. She asked the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in future and to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.”Guilty will not be spared at any cost,” she asserted.

On Tuesday, persons involved in illegal transportation of sand attacked forest officials on patrol duty in Yellandu Division forest area injuring them seriously.