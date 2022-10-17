Sangareddy: Corrupt MRO transfers 27.34 acres of land illegally, Collector gets it corrected with in a month

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Additional Collector G Veera Reddy handed over the passbook to Patlolla Shivamma in the Collectorate on Monday.

Sangareddy: Overruling the act of an allegedly corrupt Revenue officer, who was suspended for transferring 27 acres and 34 guntas of hereditary property in his sister’s name though his wife was alive, the Revenue department of Sangareddy District issued the Pattadhar passbook to the wife of the land owner on Monday.

According to Revenue officials, the land owner P. Hanumantha Reddy, who had 27 acres and 34 guntas of land in survey number 198 at Naganpally in Raikode Mandal, died a few months ago. After his death, the land was transferred in the name of his wife Patlolla Shivamma in 2021. Later, she moved out of the village to live with her son in Hyderabad.

However, the same land was transferred to Hanumantha Reddy’s sister Sheri Anjamma in September this year after she approached Tehsildar G Rajaiah seeking the ‘virasat’ of the land in her name. She had submitted the death certificate of Hanumantha Reddy.

Rajaiah, who was allegedly bribed by Anjamma’s family, transferred the land in her name. However, on coming to know of this, Shivamma complained to Collector A Sharat, who suspended Rajaiah after an inquiry and instructed officials to transfer the land in the name of Shivamma again.

After due process, Revenue officials transferred the land in Shivamma’s name within a month and issued a new Pattadhar passbook to her. Shivamma and her family had thanked the Collector and other revenue officials who helped her.

Meanwhile, the Collector said the process of initiating action against revenue staff who helped Rajaiah was on.