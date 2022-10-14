Honour killing: 18-year-old murdered by lover’s family in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Sangareddy: In what appears to be a case of honour killing, a 18-year-old boy was strangulated to death by the family members of a girl with whom he was in love. His body was dumped in the Musi river, downstream of Hussain Sagar.

The victim was identified as Soppari Shiva Kumar (18) son of Bala Swamy and Baleshwaramma, native of Koderu mandal headquarters in Nagarkurnool district. The girl who belongs to a different community, also hails from the same town. While the girl was staying with her family in Bolakpur in Hyderabad, Shiva Kumar was living with his parents in Balaji Nagar in Patancheru.

Recently, the family members of the girl learnt about the couple’s love affair. Since they belong to two different castes and the family of the girl had plans to marry her off to a youth from their community, they decided to eliminate the youth.

After noticing that the girl had been chatting with Shiva Kumar, her family members had initially warned her. When she ignored their warnings, they asked the girl to invite the boy to their home for speaking with him. On October 7, the girl called the youth and invited him to their home. When Shiva Kumar said that he had no money even to travel, the girl’s maternal uncle Anand transferred Rs 200 to him through digital payment app.

The youth had boarded a bus in Patancheru to reach Ameerpet where they caught hold of him and took him to a burial ground near Gosala downstream of Hussain Sagar in an auto rickshaw on the same night. After strangulating him to death, they dumped the body in the Musi River.

The accused were the girl’s paternal uncle M Anand (32), father M Balaperu (38), mother M Balakistamma (37), Anand’s wife M Leela (30) and the girl’s fiancee V Balakrishna (18). Following a complaint from the parents of Shiva Kumar, the Patancheru Police have launched an investigation and nabbed the five accused.

DSP Patancheru S Bheem Reddy had produced the accused before the media in Patancheru on Friday. They have been remanded. The DSP said that the body of the victim was not yet traced.