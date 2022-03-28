Sangareddy: DCMS passes resolution demanding paddy procurement

Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

DCMS Medak Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar is speaking during the general body meeting on Monday.

Sangareddy: Distinct Cooperative and Marketing Society (DCMS) Medak has passed a resolution during its general body demanding the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 100 per cent of Yasangi paddy harvest from Telangana here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar has said that they have sent a copy of their resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Minister Piyush Goel and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

During the meeting, the DCMS Chairman also explained various works they did during the past year. He has also sought the opinions of members and officials on their future.

