Sangareddy: DDS to launch ‘Patha Pantala Jathara’ on Jan 14

Sangareddy: PV Sathish, Director, Deccan Development Society (DDS), on Wednesday said scientists and experts must visit the fields of small farmers to understand what biodiversity actually means.

Stating that biodiversity should not be limited to textbooks and labs, Sathish said that farmers who cultivate rainfed crops are actually protecting the diversity of crops in the country.

In a statement here ahead of 21st Crops Mobile Bio-diversity Festival christened Patha Pantala Jathara, the DDS founder said the society has been working with the objective of conserving diversity of crops by organising such festivals for over two decades in Zaheerabad area.

Stating that they will launch annual Patha Panatala Jathara on January 14, on the eve of Sankranthi festival, Sathish said bullock carts decorated with various crops colourfully to educate the farmers on the need to cultivate millets and other various traditional crops, will go through over 20 villages in Zaheerabad area.

The month long Jathara will be launched at Shamsallapur in Zaheerabad division and it will end at Machanur on February 15 covering most of the villages in Zaheerabad, Jharasangam, Nyalkal mandals in Sangareddy district.

Managing Director of National Institute of Agriculture Extension and Management Dr P Chandra Shekara, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, N Glory Swaroopa, Gangwar Anjamma, President of DDS Women Oragnisations Nyalkal Mandal, and others will attend the inaugural meeting of Patha Pantala Jathara-2021.

