Sangareddy district officials celebrate ‘Beti Janmotsav’ by planting sapling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 06:42 PM

Sangareddy: District Hub Empowerment of Women( DHEW) has celebrated Beti Janmotsav at Anganwadi centre in Kandi by planting a sapling to mark the birth of a girl in the village on Friday.

During an awareness programme organised on gender equality at Primary Health Centre Kandi by DHEW, ICDS Supervisor Viswaneetha has said she has educated the women on gender equality, girls’ marriage, women’s education and Laws related to women.

DHEW Coordinator Pllavai, Medical Officer Dr Ramamani, Gender Specialist Vishala and others were present.