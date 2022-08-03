Sangareddy: Five injured in gas leak blaze

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Sangareddy: Five of a family sustained serious injuries at HMT-Swarna Puri Colony of Ameenpur Mandal due to a gas leak on Wednesday morning. The victims were Y Subramaniyam (30), his wife Prasanthi (25), their children Divya (5), Shamari Haran (14 months), and Prasanthi’s father Sambasiva Rao (50). Except for Divya, the remaining four have sustained more than 80 percent burn injuries. Divya suffered 42 percent burn injuries.

According to Ameenpur Inspector Srinivas Reddy, Y Subramaniyam, a native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, along with his wife Prasanthi and their children were living in a penthouse in G 2 rented house. Since Subramanyam, who runs a mobile phone repair shop, underwent surgery, the parents of Prasanthi came to see him.

On Tuesday night, Prasanthi had forgotten to switch off the gas stove. When she woke up on Wednesday morning, the gas spread all over the single room. However, she did not smell the danger. While her mother was washing bowls outside the room, Prasanthi alights the gas stove, when the fire spread all over, to heat the milk for her son. The five members have suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. A case was registered.