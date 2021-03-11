Sangareddy: Grand welcome accorded to woman, newborn twin girls

Rojamma, a native of Nizampet village in Narayankhed Mandal, delivered the twin girls in a hospital a few days ago

By | Published: 12:14 am

Sangareddy: In a unique welcome to newborn twin girls, the grandparents, with the help of villagers and K Krishna Kumar, a junior lecturer who has been spearheading Save the Girl Children campaign in Sangareddy district, brought home the mother and the twin babies to the beat of drums, and showering flowers all along the way from the outskirts of Nizampet.

Rojamma, a native of Nizampet village in Narayankhed Mandal, delivered the twin girls in a hospital a few days ago. Rojamma and her husband Krishna already have a four-year-old daughter Sahashra. Krishna Kumar, speaking to Telangana Today, said they decided to celebrate the return of mother and welcome the twin daughters on a grand note.

After Rojamma got down from the vehicle on the outskirts of the village, villagers had gathered at the site to welcome her and her twin daughters. Flowers were showered on the three all the way home with drum beats in the background. Narayankhed MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy felicitated the parents and the grandparents.

Following the footsteps of Haridaspur and Yeddumailaram villages, which opened Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts in the names of every girl child in the village with the help of Krishna Kumar, Jail Superintendent N Shiva Kumar Goud and Dr Chakrapani, the twins’ parents opened SSY accounts in the names of the twin girls, Sri Karnika and Sri Harinika and their elder sister Sahashra by paying the first installment.

Krishna Kumar and his team presented new clothes to the couple and the children. The villagers watched the event in delight as no such celebration was ever organised in the village in the past. Krishna Kumar said he was working hard to carry forward the Save the Girl Child campaign with the participation of like-minded people across Sangareddy district. Sarpanch Jagadeeshwara Chary and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .