Sangareddy: Inspector Sai Kishore’s suspension extended

The Inspector was placed under suspension when the ACB caught him while accepting a bribe while working in Sangareddy Central Crime Station last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone – II, V Satyanarayana on Wednesday issued orders extending the suspension of Inspector M Sai Venkata Kishore.

The Inspector was placed under suspension when the ACB caught him while accepting a bribe while working in Sangareddy Central Crime Station last year. However, the Inspector even though is under suspension, demanded Rs. 1.50 crore from a businessman to settle a case pertaining to Ameenpur police station. On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught him again on July 22 at Miyapur while he was accepting a part of the bribe amount.