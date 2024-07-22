Sangareddy: Cop asks for Rs.1.5 crore or two flats as bribe from realtor, arrested

According to the ACB, Inspector M Sai Venkata Kishore was accepting Rs 5 lakh from realtor Merugu Ravi at Mayur Marg in Miyapur on Monday evening.

Representational Image

Sangareddy: An Inspector, who was already under suspension following multiple allegations against him, was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.5 lakh from a realtor.

According to the ACB, Inspector M Sai Venkata Kishore was accepting Rs 5 lakh from realtor Merugu Ravi at Mayur Marg in Miyapur on Monday evening. He had allegedly demanded Rs.1.5 crore as bribe from Ravi for releasing two sale deed documents that were in police possession in connection with a case. Venkata Kishore was working as the Central Crime Station Inspector in Sangareddy until last May when he was placed under suspension following multiple allegations against him. He apparently was continuing with his illegal ways even after suspension.

Demanding Rs.1.5 crore or two flats as bribe from Ravi, an Ameenpur-based realtor, he had already taken Rs.5 lakh earlier, ACB officials said, adding that he insisted on payment of the remaining Rs.1.45 crore, assuring Ravi that he would get the documents issued besides removing his name from the charge sheet by influencing his colleagues. However, Ravi approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid and Venkata Kishore was nabbed.

Further investigation is on.