Sangareddy: Love marriage ends in tragedy with woman dying by suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 08:11 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A love marriage ended on a tragic note within five months of the wedding, with the woman dying, allegedly by suicide, on Friday. This was reportedly due to the harassment by the husband at their rented house at Patelguda under Ameenpur police station limits.

According to Ameenpur police, Angadi Mahesh (25), a native of Yadlapadu in Guntur married Korivi Harshita (22), a native of Srinivasraopet in Guntur town on February 23. Since they both were in love, Harshita’s father performed the marriage, after which the couple shifted to Ameenpur.

In his complaint, Harshita’s father Srinivas Rao said Mahesh used to harass her seeking a share in his property. He said that they paid Rs 3 lakh at the time of the wedding apart from sending Rs.30,000 per month. Unable to bear the harassment, his daughter died by suicide, he said.

Ameenpur Inspector Sada Nagaraju said a case was registered and that a probe was on.