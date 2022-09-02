Sangareddy: One died in ORR mishap

Sangareddy: A youth died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Sultanpur in Ameenpur Mandal in the small hours of Friday.

He was Patlolla Abilash Reddy (24). Reddy is a resident of Gandi Maisamma in the Medchel-Mlkajigiri district. He was on his way back to Gandi Maisamma after paying a visit to his native place Bachepally in Kalher Mandal of Sangareddy district. Reddy, who was heading back in a Maruti Swift car, hit a lorry from the rear side. The death was instant for him he had sustained multiple injuries.

A case was registered. The body was taken to the government hospital in Patancheru for postmortem.