Major fire accident in pharma company in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:45 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Fire accident in Hindays Labs at Velminedu of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Six workers were injured in a fire accident that took place at Hindays Labs on the outskirts of Velminedu of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda on Wednesday evening.

Massive fire accident took place at 5 pm in the pharmacy company after blasting of chemical reactor in the D-block of the company. The reason for the incident yet to come to know.

The injured were Plant Manager Laxmi Reddy, chemist Subhan(22), helpers Md. Yahid(37), Mohan(25), Baldev(35) and Raj Kumar(30). The condition of Laxmi Reddy and Baldev were said to be serious.

The injured in the fire accident have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally by private ambulances for treatment. As the condition of Laxmi Reddy and Baldev went critical, they have been shifted to Yashoda hospital at Hyderabad for better treatment.

A police officer confirmed that no one was died in the fire accident.

Fire with thick smoke was engulfed from the company after blast of the reactor in the company. The blast sound was heard up to two kilometers of the distance of radius from the company. Other workers ran away from the company to save themselves from the accident.

The people of Veliminedu, which was located one kilometers distance from the factory stuck in the panic and ran away to distance place.

There was also no clarity on number of the workers in the company at the time of the incident as neither officials nor company management not made any statement on the incident.

The company managements also not allowed 108 ambulances into the company and shifted the injured to the hospital in private ambulances.

After the incident, five fire fighting vehicles rushed to the company and doused the fire with more two hours of effort.

Speaking to the media, Revenue Divisional Officer of Nalgonda Jaganadha Rao said that six persons injured in the fire accident. We are inquiring into the incident, he added. There was no loss of lives as reported in a section of media.

Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari was also visited the company and inquired about the fire accident.

A group of people staged protest in front of the company and picked up argument with the revenue officials for not announcing the names of the workers present in the company even after four hours of the fire accident.

Hindays Labs was subsidiary unit of Hetero Drugs Limited.