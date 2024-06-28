| Sangareddy Pack Of Street Dogs Maul Six Year Old Boy To Death

Sangareddy: Pack of street dogs maul six-year-old boy to death

The dogs attacked the boy when he went to answer nature's call behind the camp where his stays along with his parents

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 02:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The boy, son of construction workers from Bihar, Friday morning went to answer nature’s call behind the camp where they stay when the dogs attacked him, police said.

Death was instant for him. The boy’s parents work at a construction site near Patancheru in the district, police added.