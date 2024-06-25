Mancherial: Man stabs street dog to death for attacking his pigs

A case was registered against Sammaiah from Gayathrinagar in CCC corner under Section 428 (killing animals) of the IPC
Mancherial: A man was booked on charges of killing a street dog in Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Corner in Naspur mandal on Tuesday.
Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said a case was registered against Sammaiah from Gayathrinagar in CCC corner under Section 428 (killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for stabbing a dog to death on June 22, based on a complaint received from Goutham, a local animal lover.
Sources said Sammaiah killed the dog for attacking his pigs recently.