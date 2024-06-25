| Mancherial Man Stabs Street Dog To Death For Attacking His Pigs

A case was registered against Sammaiah from Gayathrinagar in CCC corner under Section 428 (killing animals) of the IPC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:33 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man was booked on charges of killing a street dog in Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Corner in Naspur mandal on Tuesday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said a case was registered against Sammaiah from Gayathrinagar in CCC corner under Section 428 (killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for stabbing a dog to death on June 22, based on a complaint received from Goutham, a local animal lover.

Sources said Sammaiah killed the dog for attacking his pigs recently.