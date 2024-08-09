Sangareddy: Pharmacy student jumps off building after being harassed by youth

Tejaswini (20), a second year student of B. Pharmacy leapt to death from a three-storeyed building allegedly due to pressure from a social media friend trying to force her to marry him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 06:25 PM

File photo

Sangareddy: A pharmacy student leapt to death from a three-storeyed building allegedly due to pressure from a social media friend trying to force her to marry him. This shocking incident took place in Domadugu village on Thursday night, police said.

The young woman, Tejaswini (20), a second year student of B. Pharmacy was befriended by Srihari, a village youth and later started harassing her in the name of love and wanted to marry her. Despite she turning down the proposal, Srihari continued to harass her and she took the extreme step of jumping from the third floor of a building in Domadugu leading to her death.

Tejaswini was a resident of Dacharam village and her family had to migrate to Domadugu after the village lands were acquired for a defense project. Srihari, befriended her in the new village and started harassing her. Jinnaram police registered a case and investigation is in progress.