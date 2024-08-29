Sangareddy: POCSO court sentences youth to life imprisonment for raping minor

The POCSO Court here convicted and sentenced Mohamad Jabbar (19) to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a visually challenged and hearing impaired 17-year-old girl in 2018.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 08:10 PM

Representational image

Sangareddy: The POCSO Court here convicted and sentenced a youth to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The accused was Mohamad Jabbar (19), a resident of Mannapur in Mogudampally. According to Zaheerabad DSP K Rammohan Reddy, Jabbar raped a visually challenged and hearing impaired 17-year-old girl, who was residing close to his house in 2018, and impregnated her.

The Chiragpally police registered a case under the POCSO Act on him following a complaint from the victim’s family members and arrested him.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the judge sentenced Jabbar to life imprisonment on Thursday. SP Chennuri Rupesh appreciated the police officials and public prosecutor for their committed efforts.