Sangareddy police seize 140 kg of ganja near Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 05:20 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police seized 140 kg of dry ganja while it was being transported to Maharashtra from Karnataka on NH-65 near Anand Dhaba under the Chiragpally police station limits near Zaheerabad on Monday.

The police nabbed Lakhan (28), a native of Maharashtra and Siddiram (29), a native of Karnataka.

Producing the accused before the media on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said Mallu Gonda, a native of Karnataka, procured the ganja from Malkangiri in Odisha with the help of one of their aids, Rahul.

The SP said Mallu would take the help of Lakhan, Siddiram, Sunil, Kiran, and Mallesh Nayak to transport the same to Mumbai where Mallu would collect the ganja and sell it in Mumbai, Pune, and Lathur to his customers.

The SP appreciated Chiragpally SI Rajendar Reddy and his team for their work and rewarded them. Zaheerabad DSP Rammohan Reddy, Zaheerabad Inspector Shivalingam, SB Inspector Vijay Krishna, Inspector S-Nab Ramesh, CCS Inspector Mallesh, and others were present.