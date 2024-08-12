Sangareddy: Rs 10 lakh stolen from parked car in Jogipet

Retired Transco official Ravindar Reddy lost Rs 10 lakh from his parked car after miscreants broke the window of the car in Jogipet town on Monday.

12 August 2024

Retired Transco official Ravindar Reddy and his son Sai Kiran Reddy had withdrawn Rs.10 lakh from the SBI Bank in Jogipet town and kept the cash in the front seat of their car.

After moving for a short distance, the father-son duo stopped the vehicle at a sweet shop.

When they returned to the car, they found the car window broken and the cash bag missing.

Ravindar Reddy immediately called the Jogipet police, who are scanning CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.