Sangareddy: Rs 2 lakh cheque presented to BRS worker’s wife

MLA Chintha Prabhakar said that BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched insurance protection to all the party cadre, to support the families.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 08:23 PM

Sangareddy BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar is presenting Rs 2 lakh to Baikadi Anitha, wife of BRS worker Buchiaha, in Sangareddy on Friday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar said that the party would always protect its cadre and their family.

Handing over the Rs 2 lakh insurance cheque to Anitha, wife of party worker Baikadi Buchaiah, Prabhakar said that BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched insurance protection to all the party cadre, to support the families.

He said that Buchaiah, a resident of Marepally died in a road accident at a very young age. BRS leaders Vittal, Goverdhan Reddy, Manik Prabhu, Raju and Narsimhulu were present.

Earlier, the MLA inaugurated a water sump built with Rs 15 lakhs at 2-BHK colony located in Pasalwadi. Prabhakar said that the sump was built with District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds.