Sangareddy: Rs.2000 denomination notes found in temple hundi

Three notes of Rs.2,000 denomination found during the counting of the hundi's collection of Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple in Jharasangam on Saturday.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:12 PM

The counting of hundi is underway at Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple, Jharasangam in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: More than a year after the Reserve Bank of India withdrew Rs.2000 denomination notes, some devotees dropped three notes of Rs.2,000 denomination in the hundi of Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple, Jharasangam.

During the counting of the hundi’s collection from the last 45 days on the premises of the temple on Saturday, the staff of the temple found these currency notes..

The RBI had said in April that nearly 97.69 per cent of the Rs.2000 denomination bank notes were returned to the banking system, and only Rs.8,202 crore worth of the withdrawn notes were still with the public.

The RBI had on May 19, 2023, announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. The total value of Rs.2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs.3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, had declined to Rs 8,202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024, the RBI had said.

Meanwhile, the total money offered by devotees in the hundi was put at Rs.19.50 lakh.