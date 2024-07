Sangareddy: Tractor slips into quarry pit, driver feared drowned

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 07:20 PM

Sangareddy: A tractor driver was feared drowned in a quarry pit at Lakdaram village of Patancheru mandal after the tractor slipped into the quarry, which had water.

He was P Narasimhulu (32), a resident of Lakdaram. The vehicle veered off the road and fell into the quarry pit when he was driving alongside the quarry. Efforts were on to rescue him and retrieve the tractor.