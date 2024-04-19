Sangareddy: Two dead, four injured as SUV rams into lorry on ORR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 09:53 AM

Sangareddy: Two of a family died in a road accident, and four others sustained injuries as an SUV rammed into a car on Outer Ring Road near the Kolluru exit in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, residents of the old city of Hyderabad, went to Karnataka. On their way back home, they met with an accident. The deceased were identified as Mohd Munawar and Fathima. Further details are awaited. A case was registered by Kolluru Police.

