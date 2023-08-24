Two killed, one injured after container lorries collide at Kolluru

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 AM, Thu - 24 August 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Two persons died and another person sustained serious injuries when a speeding container lorry collided with another container lorry that was parked on the Outer Ring Road at Kolluru in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Thursday.

Both the victims died on the spot. The injured person was rushed to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Kolluru police have registered a case.