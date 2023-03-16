Sangareddy: Woman consumes pesticide, accuses Ameenpur MPP’s son of cheating

The woman, a resident of Ramachandrapuram, was a classmate of Ameenpur MPP Eerla Devanand's son Prasanth in college

Sangareddy: A woman allegedly consumed pesticide at her residence accusing the Ameenpur MPP Eerla Devanand’s son Prasanth of cheating her in Ramachandrapuram Mandal on Thursday.

The woman, Vinuthneshwari (26), a resident of Ramachandrapuram, was a classmate of Prasanth in college. Vinuthneshwari, who was shifted to the Government Hospital Patancheru for treatment, said they were in love for six years. However, Prasanth’s parents fixed his marriage with another woman. While they were preparing for his engagement on Friday, Vinuthneshwari allegedly took the extreme step.

The police was yet to register a case.

