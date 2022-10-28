Sangareddy: Chain snatcher nabbed in Ramachandrapuram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Ramchandrapuram Police nabbed a chain snatcher, who snatched the chain of a woman in the BHEL township in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Ramchandrapuram Police nabbed a chain snatcher, who snatched the chain of a woman in the BHEL township in Sangareddy district.

The Police also nabbed a woman, who tried to sell the ornament. The Police recovered 45 grams of gold, Rs 6,900 cash, and a two-wheeler from them. The accused person was Tushar Hiraman Khadge (32) of Mumbai. Tushar is in a live-in relationship with one Padmavathi residing in the Lingampally area.

While the victim Mahalakshmi was walking in the BHEL township on October 18, the accused person Tushar came on a two-wheeler and snatched Mangalsutra and another chain from her neck.

Following a complaint, Ramachandrapuram police nabbed Tushar and Padmavathi. Speaking to news reporters on Friday, DCP Madhavpur K Shillpavalli has suggested that women must cover their necks with shawls whenever they go on for a walk.

The DCP asked them not to walk alone in isolated places. She has appreciated detective inspector Palavelli and his team for cracking the case so early.