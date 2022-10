Sangareddy: Techie attempts suicide in Ramachandrapuram

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:03 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Sangareddy: A software engineer, Balaram, 35, allegedly set himself on fire after dousing himself with kerosene at MIG Colony in Ramachandrapuram on Monday.

The locals said Balaram had an argument with his parents before he made the alleged attempt. He was rushed to a private hospital.