Sanjay Manjrekar not happy with Rahane’s slow innings

Hyderabad: India squandered a good chance to take control of the third Test by their batting failure. Having started well with a 70-run partnership, India were all out for 244 runs in their first innings conceding the advantage.
However, the talking point of the day’s play was the pace with which Cheteshwar Pujara scored his runs. He scored his slowest ever half-century in a painful innings of 176 balls. Adding to that, captain Ajinkya Rahane too was over cautious in his approach. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was disappointed with their approach.
“India had got a great advantage with the sort of opening partnership they got, they scored 70 runs. India do not generally get a good opening partnership in Australia. But after the third-wicket partnership, I feel it would have been good if they had scored runs a little quicker. But you cannot change the way Pujara plays, and his approach has been successful as well. But I have a slight issue with Ajinkya Rahane because he scored a century in the last match and was in form, so he did not have the necessity to play so slowly,” observed Sanjay Manjrekar.