Sankranti fete: Haridasu roleplay, kite-flying a big hit

Delhi Public School, Nadergul celebrated Sankranti with great joy and fervor. Students made the day notable by taking part in various activities conveying the importance of the harvest festival on the virtual platform. The programme started with a virtual welcome dance by Charuvarshini from class X.

The tiny tots of the primary wing enthusiastically participated in celebrations. They were elated to be the attractive part of Bhogi celebrations and to receive the honours of the festival. A few glimpses of their Bhogi celebrations were aired on the virtual platform adding prettiness to the programme. A beautiful dance by primary kid Chakria around the special Sankranthi Rangoli received everyone’s applause and made a special attraction of the programme.

It is believed that Haridasu, a person who goes from house to house singing songs on Sankranthi brings auspicious beginning in their lives. Few boys of classes VII and VIII disguised themselves as Haridasu and attracted everyone with their melodious rendition of songs bringing the tradition of Haridasus’ live online.

This spring festival is also most popularly known as kite festival as people fly kites on this day rejoicing. Students from classes V and VI were overwhelmed to share and showcase their kite-flying skills with the spectators.

