Sankranti rush: Major traffic snarl at Panthangi toll plaza

Out of 16 toll gates, 10 gates were allocated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad while six gates were for vehicles coming towards Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 AM, Thu - 12 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: As people started to going to their native places for Sankranti festival, a major traffic snarl is on at the Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway No. 65 near Choutuppal in the district.

The vehicles were stuck at the toll plaza for almost half a kilometre on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada route.

Vehicle flow on NH 65 may increase further on Thursday night.