Telangana: 1,391 kgs of synthetic manja worth Rs 24 lakh seized

The Forest department officials urged festival revellers to avoid using synthetic thread coated with glass manja that poses serious threat to the safety of animals, humans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: To prevent the use of nylon or synthetic thread coated with glass manja while flying kites during the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Forest department has so far seized 1,391 kg synthetic manja valued at Rs. 28 lakh.

The Forest department officials urged festival revellers to avoid using synthetic thread coated with glass manja, especially Chinese thread that poses serious threat to the safety of animals, humans and even the environment. The department is working closely with multiple stakeholders including Police, GHMC, PCB, NGOs and wildlife conservationists in spreading awareness on the issue.

As per section-15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 any person found to be in violating the orders or directions under the Act is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to 5 years or with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh rupees or with both.

Causing injury to wild animals and birds or death with synthetic manja amounts to hunting and punishable under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 with imprisonment of three to seven years and fine not less than Rs.10,000. Causing injury or death to domestic animals attracts provision of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

The synthetic manja remains in the environment for a long time as a toxic pollutant on tree tops, electric wires, rooftops long after the festival, causing injuries and even deaths. Improperly discarded manja is known to cut fingers, hands, throats of kite flyers, motorcyclists with equal ease. Instances of sale of this may be reported to 24X 7 helpline: 1800-425-5364 or 040-23231440.