Santana shines with a brace for Hyderabad

Vasco: Aridane Santana struck twice in less than a minute to script Hyderabad FC’s thrilling 3-2 win over SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Santana’s twin burst came in the 56th minute after SC East Bengal scored their first ever ISL goal through Jacques Maghoma in the 26th minute.

There was no looking back for Hyderabad after that as they struck a third goal in the 68th minute with Liston Colaco making a terrific run to set it up for Halicharan Narzary to find the back of the net. But there was more drama in store as Maghoma too completed a brace from Anthony Pilkington’s freekick to reduce the margin in the 81st minute.

The red-and-gold pressed hard for an equaliser but Hyderabad remained solid in their defence to thwart all the attacks led by Pilkington and Maghoma. SC East Bengal thus suffered their fourth defeat from five matches to remain at the bottom of the table with one point.

The Manuel Marquez-coached Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten from five matches (nine points) to be placed at fifth place in the 11-team standings. Robbie Fowler-coached SCEB’s prolonged wait for their first ISL goal was finally over in the 26th minute of their fifth match when their Congolese recruit Maghoma scoring from a brilliant team passing by Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann.

