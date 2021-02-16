Santosh Kumar distributes medicinal plants to passengers at RGIA

Passengers appreciated the gesture by the MP and for initiating the Green India Challenge and vowed to plant the saplings as well as nurture them with love

Hyderabad: Air passengers at the Shamshabad airport were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar greeted them on arrival from other cities and gifted them medicinal plants. He distributed around 1,000 medicinal plants to the passengers arriving in Hyderabad from other places as part of the ‘Koti Vriskharchana’ plantation programme to be held on Wednesday as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations.

Passengers appreciated the gesture by the MP and for initiating the Green India Challenge and vowed to plant the saplings as well as nurture them with love. They also extended advance birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said the Chief Minister always emphasised on the need to improve greenery and took up massive plantation programmes across the State. Taking inspiration from him, the MP said the Green Challenge was launched six years ago followed by Green India Challenge taken up three years ago, which resulted in improving greenery across the country. He said as a thanksgiving gesture to the Chief Minister, the Green India Challenge will take up plantation of one crore saplings between 10 am and 11 am on Wednesday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport CEO Pradeep Panekar, CISF director general MK Singh and Aviation director VN Bharat Reddy, along with Karunakar and Raghava from Green India Challenge, airport officials and staff participated.

