Sapala Organics to set up new unit in Hyderabad

Sapala Organics is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Keesara for producing high-value compounds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Sapala Organics, specialised in custom synthesis, is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Keesara for producing high-value compounds and oligonucleotides to meet additional capacity requirements.

Sapala Organics president and CEO Dr PY Reddy told Telangana Today, “We have procured about 6.5 acres at Keesara for this facility, and in the first phase, we may invest about Rs 60 crore. Groundbreaking may happen in August, and we expect the plant to be fully commissioned in 18 months (by early 2023).”

The company which is involved in a range of activities such as custom synthesis, bulk outsourcing, analytical and technical services, process development and kilo-scale contract manufacturing, currently operates out of its facility at IDA Mallapur, Phase II, Hyderabad.

mRNA vaccine material

In a major boost to its efforts, Sapala, along with its Japanese partner, has entered into a supply agreement with a global contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) from the US for the supply of unnatural nucleoside-Pseudouridine (Ψ) and N1-Methyl-Pseudouridne (1-Me-Ψ) and cap reagents used in mRNA vaccine development. Nucleosides are a subunit of nucleic acids.

The CMO uses the 1-Me-Ψ to mimic the natural uridine (nucleoside) to affect the coding specificity and to create a mutation to promote suppression of the active virus in the body. The cap reagents are used in the mRNA vaccine development to produce the most active, longest lasting and least toxic mRNA.

Reddy said Sapala has the expertise in synthesising several nucleosides and organic compounds used in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The company has developed technology for the scale of deoxynucleoside triphosphates (dNTPs) used for the synthesis of probes and primers for diagnostic kits to detect Covid-19 and other viruses. The company also developed scale-up technology for lipid nanoparticles such as N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) compounds used for delivery of the oligonucleotides into the cells.

