Sara Ali Khan joins Kartik Aaryan at Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, fans speculate reunion

By ANI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence during the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Wednesday night, actress Sara Ali Khan and designer Manish Malhotra visited the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor’s house to offer prayers.

After the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ actress was seen entering Kartik’s house, the pictures and videos went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Sara can be seen posing with Kartik, Manish and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Sara looked gorgeous in a beautiful pink suit. She wore a matching bangle and earrings and kept her hair in a ponytail.

Kartik was seen dressed in a mustard-white printed kurta pajama.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, the duo left their fans and followers wondering if they were back together once again.

Check out netizens reaction.

One of the users wrote, “Kartik Sara looking like a married couple.”

Another commented, “What is Sara doing there.”

“Sartik are looking like newly weds,” another comment read.

Another comment read, “Sara kartik fir ek ho gye kya,”

Another user posted, ‘Are they back together? Otherwise why someone go to her ex’s ganapati puja like this.”

“I hope they get back together,” one of the fans wrote.

Back when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiyaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’, they both were rumoured to be dating. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while.

On Wednesday, Kartik shared a picture of himself with Bappa.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Oh our fate that Bappa came to our home again🤍

Ganpati Bappa Morya.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘Chandu Champion’.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

‘Metro…In Dino’, a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a… Metro’, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

