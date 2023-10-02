Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her Paris dairies

She can be seen enjoying her cup of coffee and posing in her uber-cool outfit. Sara wore an orange top that she paired with purple shorts and a printed shirt.

By ANI Published Date - 03:23 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is busy gearing up for her upcoming projects, took some time out to relax and explore Paris. Taking to Instagram story, Sara treated fans with her new pictures from her Paris trip.

The actor accessorized her look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses.

Earlier, she shared a glimpse of her Pizza date. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Paris mein Pizza.” Meanwhile, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, which did decent business at the box office.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

‘Metro…In Dino’, a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a… Metro’, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.