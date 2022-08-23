Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal get clicked together at dance rehearsals; leave fans excited

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:52 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together going for dance rehearsals in Mumbai today. The duo will be seen together for Maddock Films’ untitled next, helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Vicky sported an off-duty look while he posed for the paparazzo. Sara, on the other hand, rocked a casual look with a crop top and pink shorts, and her tresses left loose.

Fans are left mighty excited to see Vicky and Sara join hands on-screen together for the first time with the upcoming film. The filming for the much-anticipated project reportedly wrapped earlier this year in January.

On the work front, Sara will also be seen in Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’.