Sara Ali Khan wishes birthday boy Ibrahim with giant football-themed cake

By | Published: 1:47 pm

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday while keeping her little brother’s interests into consideration.

The ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared a special boomerang video, in which a massive football-themed cake can be seen, designed in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea.

The cake also shows Ibrahim’s back in the club’s jersey with “Iggy” written on it, referring to Ibrahim, as Sara so fondly calls him. Along with the video, Sara wrote, “I love my little brother.” The video also featured knife cutting into the cake.

The football-themed cake from Sara was a perfect way to wish given Ibrahim’s interest in the sport. The star kid has often been snapped playing football.

Kareen Kapoor Khan, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, and is a step-mother to the royal siblings, also shared a sweet note for Ibrahim. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a recent picture of him and wrote, “Hey good looking. Happy birthday handsome.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.