Sara shares photos from Udaipur with her ‘whole world’

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a lovely picture where the duo posed happily for the camera from Udaipur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: The social media savvy Sara Ali Khan is presently filming in Udaipur for a project. On Thursday, the diva’s mother Amrita Singh turned a year older. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a lovely picture where the duo posed happily for the camera from Udaipur.

Warm wishes and love have been bestowed upon the actor by her followers. Sara also posted a touching message for her mother on the photo-sharing platform.

Sara can be seen wearing a white ethnic suit with pink embroidery in the photos, while her mother is dressed in black and white. The mother and daughter are pictured posing against a picturesque backdrop.

Sara wrote her a lovely note and said, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1.”

On the work front, Sara has Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film alongside Vicky Kaushal. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and ‘Gaslight’, starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, are the other projects she is working on.