Sara Ali Khan kick-starts prep for ‘Murder Mubarak’ with director Homi Adajania

After wrapping three films in the previous year, she’s now gearing up for her new movie with director Homi Adajania titled ‘Murder Mubarak’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors among the younger lot. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also levelling up with each film. After wrapping three films in the previous year, she’s now gearing up for her new movie with director Homi Adajania titled ‘Murder Mubarak’, along with five other films lined up.

Recently, director Homi posted a picture of Sara along with the quote: “Don’t fear sailing the sea in an egg shell.” To which Sara replied, reposting the story: “Can’t wait to disappear for a while.. waiting to be on set with you(sic).”

Sara, with her goofy personality and her massive social media presence, has made her way through the audience’s hearts. Not only this, her commendable performances back-to-back gained her the respect as a promising actor of this era.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’, among other projects.