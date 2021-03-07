Saravana Kumar, inspiring youth to give their best ‘shot’

Saravana not only clicks the various monuments and wildlife, but has also covered several prominent events in the city

Hyderabad: The power of photography as art is that it serves to enhance the way we see the world. While photography is one of the most common hobbies people have, not many are aware of the technicalities involved in clicking a picture.

A Hyderabad-based photographer Saravana Kumar, is helping others like him – who do not have any formal photography education – learn the art of capturing nature, people or wildlife. Saravana not only clicks the various monuments and wildlife, but has also covered several prominent events in the city.

“I am a finance professional and have worked for various IT companies,” shares Saravana, adding, “I was always passionate about photography, as a child I bought a Kodak EC 300 from my pocket money. Most of what I had learnt about photography was from the internet. So, a few years back, I decided to follow my passion of photography and left the job to set up a studio at Safilguda.”

Saravana also conducted a few workshops for the budding photographers in cities such as Karimnagar, Nizampet and Nalgonda, and realised many didn’t know the technicalities of clicking a good picture. “They didn’t know the basic things, like where to put the light, the focus, aperture, etc,” says Saravana, adding, “So, I decided to start teaching these people the basics and then later also about how different subjects should be captured differently.”

While people living in the urban setting get some exposure about photography, rural kids don’t have much knowledge about the technical things. “In my initial days, I used to read up on photography online. However, language could be a problem for many rural kids and in absence of command over English it becomes difficult for them to learn from the material available on the internet”.

Later, Saravana decided to start a YouTube Channel in Telugu, however everything didn’t go as planned. Thus, Saravana decided to keep the channel for only those who really wanted to learn something. “I am now conducting a 14-day course, for selected people only on my channel, ‘Momentz Photography’. Candidates, who are interested, can book a slot.” His first course was attended by 20 people.

Saravana’s efforts have inspired youngsters to pick up the camera. Sharing the story of one of his students, Saravana says, “A young boy from Karimnagar, who wanted to learn photography, worked as a waiter at a restaurant there, but was good at clicking pictures. In fact, he saved up his earnings only to be able to buy a good camera for himself.”

Not just youngsters, but his channel has proven helpful to many housewives and kids as well. “Photography is not only a source of earning money. It also adds a lot of value in our lives as we learn to observe and become more sensitive about our surroundings,” Saravana adds.

