‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ overseas rights sold at a whopping price

Hyderabad: Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s much-hyped ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is inching towards its release. The overseas rights of the commercial entertainer have been sold for a huge price, the sources suggest.

FlyHigh Cinemas, which delivered a good hit with ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ in 2021, is collaborating with Shloka Entertainments and Classics Entertainment for the acquisition of USA theatrical rights for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

The film is scheduled for grand premiere in the USA on May 11, as Mahesh Babu has a good overseas fanbase, this movie is hyped to be a blockbuster.

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, on Saturday, on the occasion of Ugadi, released a poster featuring Mahesh Babu. The

‘Murari’ actor looked dapper in the latest poster which is touted to be from an action sequence in the film.

Directed by Parasuram Petla of ‘Geeta Govindam’ fame and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, while ‘SVP’ has Thaman as the music director.

