Sarpanch suspended for irregularities in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Bejjur mandal headquarters Sarpanch Ansar Hussain was placed under suspension for allegedly committing irregularities. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Rahul Raj on Saturday evening.

According to the order, Ansar failed to conduct meetings and took up construction of a shopping complex at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh without obtaining administrative sanction from the Collector. He had withdrawn Rs 5.59 lakh from Gram Panchayat funds as advance. He was found to be committing misappropriation of Rs 38.34 lakh without furnishing relevant records.

A show-cause notice was already slapped on Ansar Hussain seeking his explanation over the irregularities. An inquiry was made into the irregularities and it was found that his explanation was unsatisfactory and he admitted to indulging in irregularities, according to a report submitted by the Divisional Panchayat Officer of Kagaznagar. Hence, he was suspended from duties for a period of six months.

