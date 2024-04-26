Medak Returning officer rejects one nomination

After a thorough scrutiny of the nominations on Friday, he had rejected the nomination of independent candidate Kallu Narasimhulu Goud. The 54 candidates have filed 90 sets of nominations.
Medak: Returning Officer of Medak Lok Sabha constituency and Collector Rahul Raj rejected one nomination out of 54 candidates filed nominations for Medak Lok Sabha constituency.
The last date for withdrawing the nomination is April 29. The polling will be done on May 13 in Telangana while the results will be out on June 4.