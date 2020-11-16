Sartaj, to be star attraction at Sadar

Standing 6.5 feet tall and weighing 1,600 kg, the Haryana bull will be accompanied by another bull, Shahenshah

Hyderabad: Standing tall at 6.5 feet and weighing 1,600 kg, Sartaj, a Haryana bull will be the star attraction at Sadar, the carnival of bulls which is one of the popular festivities of the city.

For this year’s festivities, 5-year-old Sartaj had already reached the city on Deepavali on Saturday with Yadav community making arrangements to celebrate Sadar on Monday.

Sartaj will be accompanied by another bull, Shahenshah, said to be worth Rs 13 crore for the festival. Also, towering over 6 feet and weighing above 1,500 kg, Shahenshah has captured the public attention in last few Sadar festivities.

Every year, Sadar occurs on the second day after Deepavali and on this day, bulls are decorated with flower garlands and their horns are painted. Later, they are paraded through the streets amid thumping dance beats.

According to the organisers, Sartaj will lead the bull carnival this year. However, the celebrations are to be a low key affair due to Covid-19 pandemic and be celebrated in the presence of community heads and select invitees.

Edla Hari Babu Yadav, who has been bringing bulls from north India for the last six years, said since crowds in large numbers throng to witness carnival of bulls, they have cut down the celebrations due to Covid-19, this year.

“Though Sadar was primarily a festival of the Yadav community, citizens cutting across the lines of caste and religion take part in the event. However, celebrations this year are restricted for the safety of citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, organisers are busy providing Sartaj it’s feed that include badam, cashew, apples, cereals, black jaggery apart from large amount of milk. The caretakers who look after his fitness take him for a walk and also give it a massage with mustard oil.

“We are spending Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 daily for Sartaj. We brought the bull from our community members in Haryana on Saturday and would send it back once the festival is completed,” Yadav added.

