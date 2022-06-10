Sasi Tarun making his name prominent in the world of motorsports

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

The 20-year-old Indian talent thrives on his determination and resilience as a motorcycle racer.

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few brands, businesses, platforms, and industries as a whole attain cannot just be attributed to the advent of technology. One needs to credit how a few astute minds and passionate souls spare no effort in bringing more glory to their respective industries and creating a flourishing career for themselves that can motivate and inspire other budding talents in the world. Doing that and much more in the motorsports industry is one such exceptional Indian talent named Sasi Tarun, who not only entered the industry but also took it by storm by attaining many laurels as a 20-year-old. There are so many other rising sporting personalities that are vying to make their mark in the field, but K. Sasi Tarun has already done that by the age of 20, which is nothing short of being fascinating.

Sasi Tarun, aka Torq Diaries, may seem like just another guy trying to make it big in the industry, but he is definitely more than being just that. His action-packed riding and his passion as a motorcycle rider can be attributed to the training he received at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and getting certified by the Rajini Academy of Competitive Racing. He even participated in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in 2022 and even received basic freestyle stunt training under the guidance of TVS India Professional freestyle stunt athlete Padma Prashant at 18 years of age.

At 19 years, K. Sasi Tarun decided to tour 19 states of India and 5 Union Territories, covering the North and South of India. The young motorcycle rider even reached the 10 highest passes in India like Rohtang Pass, Fotu La, Changla Pass, Bara Lacha La, Pensi La, Lungalacha La, Khardung La, Tanglang La, Zoji La, Sach Pass, including Ladakh, riding on his KTM DUKE 250 motorcycle.

Also, the fact that he was chosen as a professional motorcyclist by Meraki, a leading automotive motorsports agency from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana specializing in two-wheel advertising and marketing and getting selected as a professional motorcyclist attained him more popularity in recent times.

