Satish Jaiswal Owner of Jaiswal Furniture is encouraging Young Indians to be their own boss

Satish Kumar Jaiswal, a young and exuberant entrepreneur and owner of a successful furniture manufacturing venture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

New Delhi: Entrepreneurship is the act of starting a new undertaking or venture assuming all the associated risks and responsibilities. It is the ultimate tool to tackle almost all economic problems. The role of entrepreneurship in boosting employment, creativity, economic growth, and individual recognition and thereby ensuring economic sustenance has made it a crucial and much-entrusted solution in the hands of strategists.

The emergence of entrepreneurs and small undertakings has successfully taken a toll on stagnant growth rates and rising unemployment rates. Because of its underlying benefits and advantages, many people, especially Indian youth, consider entrepreneurship a viable career option where regular job opportunities fail to satisfy the needs and expectations of aspiring youth of India. Satish Kumar Jaiswal, a young and exuberant entrepreneur and owner of a successful furniture manufacturing venture – Jaiswal Furniture is fast emerging as India’s leading youth icon in the world of business.

Born in UP’s Gorakhpur on 8th March 2004, Satish Kumar Jaiswal belongs to a business family. His father was the owner of a furniture outlet. So from childhood, his father had a strong influence on Satish, and he started to develop an exceptional zeal for business as he was growing up. Later when he turned 20, he decided to start his career in business rather than opting for a job. After finishing his MBA in Business and Marketing, Satish took over his father’s business. He noticed that It is prudent to opt for customized furniture as it can bring an essential amount of design and fashion to the functionality of any space. It is one of the main reasons why custom-made furniture is given so much significance in interior décor and design.

Satish Kumar made no further ado to open up a manufacturing facility of custom- made furniture that scaled up his father’s venture of supplying furniture. The idea was to make furniture according to customers’ preferences that are high in quality and also fit the budget.

According to Jaiswal, these are the factors that separate Jaiswal Furniture from other furniture manufacturers.

Today, Satish Kumar Jaiswal’s establishment – Jaiswal Furniture has a turnover of more than a crore thanks to the expansionist nature of this young and innovative mind that allied with India’s top player in the leased networked hospitality sector – OYO, and also initiating global export of tailor-made Indian furniture revealing India’s outstanding craftsmanship to the whole world.

Future plans of Satish Kumar Jaiswal include setting up custom furniture outlets in all Indian states. Satish remembers his initial days in business when he was struggling to market his furniture brand through traditional marketing like print media. That is when he discovered digital marketing and social media which proved to be a game changer for this tech-savvy entrepreneur as a steady inflow of customers started to come his way and today his creative venture – Jaiswal Furniture has more than 200 clients.

Satish believes that risks are part and parcel of every business and one should be ready to take the necessary risk to excel in this game. Satish is not afraid of taking risks that need to be taken and hence Jaiswal Furniture is the country’s one of the fastest growing manufacturers in the custom furniture segment.

Apart from being India’s leading young entrepreneur, Satish Kumar Jaiswal is also a philanthropist. He contributes to society by donating beds and other furniture to many social organizations which are used by the underprivileged people of our society. Satish is also a fitness freak. He does physical exercise, hit the gym, and visits parks for daily walks. He believes that physical and mental well-being are quintessential to fighting the abnormal stress of being a business owner and living a healthy life. Satish Kumar Jaiswal and his futuristic endeavor Jaiswal Furniture are contributing heavily to India’s economy motivating the young generation to be their own boss.