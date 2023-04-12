SATS men’s team crushes Sports School in Gyaneshwar Goud Volleyball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Mens Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS)Purple (Beat) Sports School(Yellow & Blue).

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) men’s team recorded a comfortable straight-set victory over Sports School with 25-19, 25-19 scorelines in the P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash Award Volleyball Tournament, at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SATS’s team player Charan was adjudged Player of the Match for his show. In the other match, SATS-II downed Vidyanagar Playground by 27-25, 25-18. Vicky from the winning team was awarded the Player of The Match trophy.

In the women’s match between Sports School and Amberpet Playground, the former won the match 25-19, 25-19. Nandini took the Player of the Match award.

Results: Men: SATS bt Sports School 25-19, 25-19; SATS-II bt Vidyanagar Playground 27-25, 25-18; Women: Sports School bt Amberpet Playground 25-9, 25-19.

